COVID-19 latest updates: More than 6 million recoveries globally

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 10 million 836 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 519,000.

More than 6 million 057 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 781 thousand 085 confirmed cases). 130,813 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 1 million 453 thousand 369 confirmed cases and 60,713 deaths.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 661,165. 9,683 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 606,907 cases. Death rate is 17,860.

UK has confirmed 313,483 cases. The death toll has reached 43,906.

Spain has 296,739 confirmed cases. The death cases comprise 28,363.

The next is Peru with 288,477 confirmed cases and 9,860 deaths.

Chile is now the 8th, reporting 282,043 confirmed cases and 5,763 deaths.

Italy reported 240,760 cases and over 34,788 deaths so far.

Then comes Iran – 232,863 confirmed cases and 11,106 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 201,098 cases. The deaths comprise 5,150.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 22nd with a total of 83,537 cases (3 new cases in one day), out of which 78,487 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 939 cases of coronavirus and 15 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 194,225.

Qatar has confirmed 97,897 cases. The death toll has reached 118 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 69,814 confirmed cases and 3,034 deaths.

The next is Iraq which confirmed 51,524 cases and 2,050 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 49,069. 316 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is nearly 47,000, that of the deaths is 358.

1,796 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 35.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 312. 9 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan