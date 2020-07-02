PM Pashinyan puts a task to multiply quality of road construction

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The quality of road construction in Armenia is much better than it was several years before, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that they are also dissatisfied with the existing quality.

“We should raise the quality for times. Of course, it would be better if foreign companies come here bringing with them a new culture, new standards, but we should reach the point that our Armenian companies will also conduct construction in other countries”, the PM said, adding that they need to raise standards.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan