Artsakh plans to make higher education free

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is planning to make higher education free and further improve the field, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said live on Facebook.

“We have already announced that higher education in Artsakh is going to be free. We are going to have a high-quality education. I can surely state that it will further improve”, the President said.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan