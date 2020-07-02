Armenia Nuclear Power Plant suspended for regular repair

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Nuclear Power Plant have been suspended on July 1 for regular preventive repair, Rosatom Eastern Europe company in Armenia told Armenpress.

The works on the second energy unity of the Armenian NPP will last 65 days.

These measures are being taken within the frames of extending and upgrading the operation term of the second energy unit aimed at raising the efficiency and reliability of the plant.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan