Pashinyan says main strategy should be learning to live with COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Each citizen can reduce the death statistic of COVID-19 by avoiding to be infected or infecting others, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashiyan said in a briefing following the session at the Commandant’s Office, adding that it’s just necessary to preserve anti-pandemic rules.

‘’Unfortunately, we have not been able so far to solve our main strategic issue in the context of COVID-19, and our main strategic issue is learning to live with coronavirus. What does this mean in practice? Each of us has to try to organize his daily life in a way to be able to avoid being infected or infecting others with coronavirus’’, Pashinyan said, adding that many new cases continue to be recorded on daily basis.

523 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,065.

515 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 14,563.

10 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 453.

The number of active cases stands at 10,900.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 149 (2 new such cases).

So far, 111,665 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

