President Sarkissian holds meeting with CBA chief

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Martin Galstyan on election to the post and wished further success in his working activity.

The officials exchanged views on the ongoing changes in the international financial market due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, their possible impacts in Armenia, touched upon the economic consequences of the pandemic and the ways to overcome them.

The CBA President presented information about the ongoing activity and planned works of the Bank.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan