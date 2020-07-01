Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Armenian PM conveys congratulations to Justin Trudeau on Canada Day

Armenian PM conveys congratulations to Justin Trudeau on Canada Day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and on my own behalf, I hereby extend heartfelt congratulations to you and to the friendly Canadian people on the occasion of Canada Day.

Armenia highly appreciates the Armenian-Canadian friendly relations, which are developing in an atmosphere of partnership and mutual trust. I am pleased to note that the warm personal relations established between us impart a special impetus to the multifaceted Armenian-Canadian dialogue. Of course, the Armenian community in Canada, too, has played a significant role in the development and deepening of bilateral relations.

I assume that Canada Day will be marked in a slightly different way this year due to the pandemic. However, I am confident that the Canadians will celebrate this landmark Day in a high festive mood. So, once again, my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the friendly people of Canada!”





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration