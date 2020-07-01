Armenian PM conveys congratulations to Justin Trudeau on Canada Day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of Canada Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and on my own behalf, I hereby extend heartfelt congratulations to you and to the friendly Canadian people on the occasion of Canada Day.

Armenia highly appreciates the Armenian-Canadian friendly relations, which are developing in an atmosphere of partnership and mutual trust. I am pleased to note that the warm personal relations established between us impart a special impetus to the multifaceted Armenian-Canadian dialogue. Of course, the Armenian community in Canada, too, has played a significant role in the development and deepening of bilateral relations.

I assume that Canada Day will be marked in a slightly different way this year due to the pandemic. However, I am confident that the Canadians will celebrate this landmark Day in a high festive mood. So, once again, my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the friendly people of Canada!”