Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Spain, Portugal reopen joint border

Spain, Portugal reopen joint border

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Spain and Portugal are reopening their land border on July 1 which was closed in mid-March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Spain’s King Felipe and Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa attended the ceremony of opening the border.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration