Spain, Portugal reopen joint border

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Spain and Portugal are reopening their land border on July 1 which was closed in mid-March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Spain’s King Felipe and Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa attended the ceremony of opening the border.

