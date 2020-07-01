Justice Minister comments on recent changes to law on Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The adoption of the package of bills by the Armenian Parliament on making changes and amendments to the Constitutional law on the Constitutional Court and the Law on Ensuring, servicing the activity of officials and their social guarantees pursued two goals – to ensure the right to pension for those judges whose powers are suspended, as well as to comply the Constitutional law to the changes to the Constitution.

Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan provided a comment to ARMENPRESS over the matter:

-Mr. Minister, yesterday the Parliament adopted the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Constitutional Law on the Constitutional Court and the Law on Ensuring, servicing the activity of officials and their social guarantees. Did the adoption of this package have any connection with the entry into force of the Constitutional amendments?

-Definitely not, we have talked about it for many times. The changes to the Article 213 of the Constitution have entered into force, the powers of three judges are suspended, the powers of the Constitutional Court are suspended as well. This package pursued two goals – to ensure the right to pension for those judges whose powers have been suspended and to make the Constitutional law in accordance with the Constitutional amendments.

-What will be the consequences after the package is not signed by the President?

-The aforementioned relationships are clearly regulated by the Constitution of Armenia. I think at this stage there is no need of urgency as while ensuring the right to pension this period will also be considered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan