Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

Video conference of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs kicks off

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The video conference of Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off today, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“The video conference of FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, commenced with mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs kicked off”, the spokesperson said.

On June 29, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed issues related to the environment of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration