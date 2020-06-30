Armenian FM holds phone talk with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on June 29 held a telephone conversation with US Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the problems caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the actions taken at the national levels to overcome the disease, highlighting the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in fighting the pandemic. In this context the Armenian FM thanked the US government for the financial aid provided to Armenia.

FM Mnatsakanyan and Philip T. Reeker also discussed a number of issues of the bilateral agenda. They highlighted to continue the contacts both online and offline after the pandemic within the frames of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue and the Armenian-American Council for Trade and Investments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan