Artsakh’s President convenes consultation on discussing the development of new master plan of Stepan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation dedicated to developing a new master plan of Stepanakert on June 29.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s office, the Head of the State noted that due to the years-long short-sighted work of those in charge, the capital has been deprived of an opportunity of having a unique style. Arayik Harutyunyan instructed to take measures to develop a new master plan within a short period of time, highlighting that due to its importance, the final version will be discussed at a sitting of the Security Council. In the words of the republic's President, it will lay a groundwork for reviewing the previously constructed buildings, and, if necessary, making a decision to transform or demolish them.

Artsakh Republic Security Council Secretary Samvel Babayan, Minister of Urban Development Aram Sargsyan, Mayor of Stepanakert David Sargsyan and other officials took part in the consultation.