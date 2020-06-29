Mkhitaryan to stay in A.S. Roma until August
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder of Armenia’s national football team and A.S. Roma Henrikh Mkhitaryan will stay at the Italian club until August, Tempo reports.
Mkhitaryan will participate in the Europe League matches with the team.
A.S. Roma loaned the Armenian international from Arsenal F.C. for 1 year.
