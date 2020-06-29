French-Armenian Jeanne Barseghian elected Mayor of Strasbourg

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian Jeanne Barseghian, representing France’s Green party, has been elected Mayor of Strasbourg.

French-based Armenian user Ani Yeganyan informs that Jeanne Barseghian has become a vegetarian in Berlin and decided to further specialize in environmental law. In 2002 she implemented her decision at the Strasbourg University. In 2010 she decided to unite her Armenian roots. Jeanne Barseghian launched several cooperation programs with Armenia in the fields of sustainable tourism, waste processing and social-cultural exchange.

In Strasbourg the French-Armenian politician has founded the Sevak Association named after Paruyr Sevak where she learnt the Armenian language and got acquainted with the culture.

On June 28 the second round of municipal elections were held in Strasbourg. Based on the results Jeanne Barseghian was elected as Mayor for a 6-year term.

Jeanne Barseghian is the great granddaughter of Berdjouhi Partizpanian-Barseghian, MP during the first Republic of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan