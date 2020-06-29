Armenian President congratulates Turkmen counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President expressed confidence that the multilateral cooperation between the two countries will continue strengthening in the future in all spheres of the Armenian-Turkmen partnership based on the principles of friendship, trust and mutual support.

President Sarkissian wished his Turkmen counterpart good health, success in the state activity, and to the good people of Turkmenistan – peace and prosperity.

