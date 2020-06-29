Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Armenian President congratulates Turkmen counterpart on birthday

Armenian President congratulates Turkmen counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow on birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President expressed confidence that the multilateral cooperation between the two countries will continue strengthening in the future in all spheres of the Armenian-Turkmen partnership based on the principles of friendship, trust and mutual support.

President Sarkissian wished his Turkmen counterpart good health, success in the state activity, and to the good people of Turkmenistan – peace and prosperity.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration