Former MP Abraham Manukyan remanded into custody

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction approved the motion of the National Security Service on remanding former member of Parliament Abraham Manukyan into custody, Manukyan’s attorney Hrant Ananyan told Armenpress.

The attorney said they will appeal the Court’s decision as, according to him, the judge had no right to examine that case.

Abraham Manukyan has been charged for assisting to give electoral bribes. According to the media reports, Manukyan’s arrest is connected with the criminal case launched against Multi Group Concern LLC general director Sedrak Arustamyan.

Abraham Manukyan has served as MP of the Republican Party of Armenia faction in 2003-2007, and later in 2021-2018 he has served as a lawmaker of the Prosperous Armenia party.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan