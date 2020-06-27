Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

Artsakh confirms 1 new case of coronavirus in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. 1 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 115, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 87.

At the moment 52 people are quarantined.

1,904 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

No death case has been registered in the Republic.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





