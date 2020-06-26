Group of 11 doctors arrive in Armenia from Italy

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. As part of the international cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, a humanitarian mission consisting of 11 medical workers of the Italian Civil Protection National Service arrived in Armenia from Italy on June 26. The same airplane carried the medical supplies necessary for the implementation of the mission.

ARMENPRESS reports First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andrea Victorin, Head of the Armenia-Italy Friendship Group Maria Karapetyan met the medical staff at the airport.

The mission will work in Armenia for 3 weeks.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan