Commandant’s Office plans toughening anti-pandemic measures

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The Commandant’s Office has discussed the situation over COVID-19 pandemic and reached the conclusion that there is no alternative and will toughen anti-pandemic measures in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said following a session at the Commandant’s Office.

‘’As far as we have no serious changes in numbers, as far as we have not recorded an opposite dynamic, we have to choose the policy of toughening the measures and the package of the toughening can be in various directions’’, PM Pashinyan said.

According to PM Pashinyan, the cases of violating anti-pandemic rules have become more pronounced.

‘’You may know that we have already a case of filing criminal charges for violating anti-pandemic rules against a positive-tested citizen who was driving taxi. The law enforcement bodies discovered it and pressed criminal charges’’, Pashinyan said.

By 11:00, June 26 a total of 23,247 cases have been confirmed in Armenia. 12,149 have recovered, 10,557 are active cases. A total of 105,046 tests have been done.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan