‘Our country’s actions cause panic to Azerbaijani President’ – Armenian MP

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, stating that in his recent remarks dictator Aliyev made such comments about the legitimate leadership of Armenia which are typical exclusively to his leadership.

“First of all, Aliyev forgets that he is talking about a victorious country which defended the right of the Artsakh people to freely live in their own homeland. Secondly, within our country we can have different approaches with different political forces on the path to strengthening democracy, up to completely contradicting approaches, but it’s not the first time we have proved that we do not have obstacles on the path to protecting our people’s and homeland’s security and right to live and are acting with a united front”, Lilit Makunts said on Facebook.

Makunts said that Aliyev, who avoids direct communication with his own people, is trying to downplay the role and meaning of real democracy to justify his dictatorship based on disinformation, which, certainly, is being noticed by both some circles of the Azerbaijani society criticizing Aliyev and the international community.

“With this step Aliyev shows his all fears towards the democratic processes. In fact, one can make a conclusion from Aliyev’s speech that our country’s actions aimed at strengthening the security, Army and democracy cause a deep concern and panic to the Azerbaijani President, and from this he must understand clearly that there is no alternative to peace, and any encroachment and provocation by Azerbaijan will receive more than adequate counterattack”, Lilit Makunts said.