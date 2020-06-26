Armenian President hosts several foreign Ambassadors

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian hosted Ambassadors of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy and Lithuania to Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenia’s deputy foreign minister Avet Adonts.

The Armenian President in particular touched upon the situation with the novel coronavirus, speaking about several challenges, including the economic difficulties, the food safety issue, the recent events in the Republic, as well as the Constitutional reforms. He also answered the questions of the guests about these matters.

Speaking about the Constitutional reforms, the President said: “The Constitution should be balanced based on the mechanisms of restraint and counterbalance. I am happy that the government has already started the works on this direction. I support the implementation of Constitutional reforms”, he said.

President Sarkissian also thanked the international partners for assisting Armenia in this difficult period. He highlighted the importance of mutual support, joint work and efforts. “If we do not work jointly, we will limit our achievements”, the Armenian President said. “Thank you for our friendship”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan