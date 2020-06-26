Oldest judge in Armenia’s Constitutional Court to temporarily fulfill powers of CC President

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The oldest judge in the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Ashot Khachatryan, will temporarily fulfill the duties of the President and the Vice President of the Court until a new president and vice president are elected, Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan said on Facebook.

On June 26 the Constitutional amendments adopted by the Parliament entered into force. Accordingly, the tenures of three judges of the Court have been suspended, and Hrayr Tovmasyan is now serving as CC member, not as President of the Court.

Currently there are 6 judges in the Court. The three new judges will be elected within two months.

The new President and Vice-President of the Court will be elected by the Constitutional Court after the whole staff of the Court (9 judges) will be ready.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan