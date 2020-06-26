Constitutional amendments enter into force – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional amendments entered into force, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Starting from now Hrayr Tovmasyan is no longer the President of the Constitutional Court, and Felix Tokhyan, Hrant Nazaryan and Alvina Gyulumyan are not members or judges of the Court.

Three new judges of the Constitutional Court must be elected within two months.

All state bodies of Armenia must take into account this reality and be guided by it”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan