Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 June

Constitutional amendments enter into force – PM Pashinyan

Constitutional amendments enter into force – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional amendments entered into force, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Starting from now Hrayr Tovmasyan is no longer the President of the Constitutional Court, and Felix Tokhyan, Hrant Nazaryan and Alvina Gyulumyan are not members or judges of the Court.

Three new judges of the Constitutional Court must be elected within two months.

All state bodies of Armenia must take into account this reality and be guided by it”, the PM said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration