Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June

Powers of incumbent Constitutional Court Chairman will be suspended starting from midnight – PM

Powers of incumbent Constitutional Court Chairman will be suspended starting from midnight – PM

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the Constitutional changes.

‘’The President of the National Assembly has published the amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia in the official Bulletin. Accordingly, the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court and Constitutional Court members Feliks Tokhyan, Alvina Gyulumyan and Hrant Nazaryan will lose their power starting from 00:01'', ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration