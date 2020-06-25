Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Artsakh discuss NK peace process

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan on June 25, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

''Minister Mnatsakanyan once again congratulated his colleague on being reappointed, wishing him new achievements in the responsible mission.

The Foreign Ministers of the two Armenian Republics exchanged views on Nagorno Karaabkh peace process. The Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the role of the people of Artsakh and the authorities elected by them in the peace process.

The Ministers also referred to the situation caused by COVID-19, as well as the implementation of projects aimed at mitigating the social-economic consequences of the pandemic.

