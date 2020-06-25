Kocharyan’s attorneys take back applications submitted to Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. The attorneys of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan took back the applications which were submitted to the Constitutional Court, attorney Aram Orbelyan told reporters today. He said the reason is the adoption of the package by the Parliament on making constitutional amendments.

“Today in the morning we have discussed with Mr. Kocharyan and decided to refuse from our applications. We made a decision to take back our two applications. Now Aram Vardevanyan is submitting a respective application to the Constitutional Court requesting to take back our two applications based on the respective article about the Constitutional Court. In other words, those applications which related to whether Article 300.1 complies with the Constitution’s Articles 72,73,78, 79”, the attorney said.

On July 7 the Constitutional Court was going to examine the application of 2nd President Robert Kocharyan on determining whether Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code complies with the Constitution of Armenia.