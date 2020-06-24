Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 606,000

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 7,176 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of the infected reaching 606,881, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

According to the data provided, the daily increase rate has dropped to 1.2%. For the past few days, it has remained at 1.3%.

The Moscow Region has reported 507 new cases of the virus, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region — 323, St. Petersburg — 218, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 207 and the Voronezh Region — 198.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 229,546.