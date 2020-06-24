Victory Day Parade kicks off in Moscow, Russia – LIVE

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War has kicked off in the Red Square of the Russian capital of Moscow, reports RIA Novosti.

15,000 servicemen, 234 units of equipment, 80 aircrafts and helicopters are involved in the parade.

The annual military parade is usually being held on May 9, but this year the May 9 celebrations were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and are being held today. June 24 is also symbolic as it is the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers marched on Red Square.

75 Armenian servicemen are also participating in the parade. They are carrying the flag of Armenia and that of the Tamanyan division. Armenia’s defense minister Davit Tonoyan is in attendance.

In addition to Armenia, servicemen from Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are also participating in the parade.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan