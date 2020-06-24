President Sarkissian signs law depriving him of the power to sign Constitutional amendments

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the package of bills on making changes and amendments to the Constitutional Law on Parliament’s Rules of Procedures and the related laws according to which he deprived himself of the power to sign the Constitutional amendments adopted by the Parliament.

Thus, the Constitutional amendments adopted by the Parliament will enter into force after being published by the Speaker of Parliament.

After the adoption of this law the President no longer has the power to sign the law on Constitutional amendments. After its publication the tenures of 3 judges of the Constitutional Court – Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan, will be suspended, whereas current President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will continue serving as CC member.

The Law on Constitutional amendments will enter into force on the day following its publication by the Speaker of Parliament.