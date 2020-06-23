Prosecutor's Office files complaint to Court of Appeal for remanding Gagik Tsarukyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia has filed a complaint to the Court of Appeal against the court decision of rejecting the motion to remand head of ''Prosperous Armenia'' Party, MP Gagik Tsarukyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The appeal was submitted to the Criminal Court of Appeal today.

Tsarukyan was stripped of parliamentary immunity on June 16, but a Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction denied the motion of remanding him on June 21.

Gagik Tsarukyan is charged with giving electoral bribes and also economic crimes. He denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan