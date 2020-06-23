Armenian Defense Minister departs for Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan departed for Moscow on June 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Armenian Defense Minister will attend the military parade in Moscow dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War on June 24.

