Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Armen Sarkissian on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President Armen Sarkissian, congratulating him on birthday.

As ARMENPRESS was iinformed from the Office of the Prime Minister. PM Pashinyan wished President Sarkissian success in his responsible position of the President of the country for the benefit of the Armenian state and people. Pashinyan also wished health and happiness to Armen Sarkissian and his family.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan