Armenian minister of sport addresses congratulatory message on Olympic Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on the International Olympic Day, the ministry told Armenpress.

“Dear athletes, representatives of the sports world,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the Olympic Day. This year we were going to watch the performances of our strongest athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, but the coronavirus pandemic didn’t allow to enjoy your performances. We are looking forward to the Games which will be held next year, with the hope to record our best result in the Olympics.

The achievements of our athletes in the international arena, in addition to being as their personal achievement, that of their coaches and schools, also give moments of happiness to all of us and are also the victory of Armenia and its people.

I wish new victories, new opportunities and achievements in proudly raising the Armenian flag”, the minister said in his address.

