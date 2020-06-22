Constitutional Court President and three judges to be replaced as Parliament passes bill

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the Constitutional amendments bill which proposes to replace the Constitutional Court President and CC judges who have served no less than 12 years in their position.

The bill was passed unanimously with 89 votes in favor.

With the adoption of the bill, the tenures of Constitutional Court Judges Alvina Gyulumyan, Feliks Tokhyan and Hrant Nazaryan were suspended, while the current President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan will continue serving as Constitutional Court member.

The bill has been drafted by more than 50 MPs of the ruling My Step faction.

The Constitutional amendments will enter into force on the day following the official publication.

Earlier it had been planned to hold a Constitutional referendum scheduled on April 5, which suggested to suspend the tenure of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan and 6 members of the Court. The referendum did not take place due to the state of emergency declared as a result of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan