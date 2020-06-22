Several other hospitals in Armenia join the fight against novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Several other medical centers in Armenia will join the new system of fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at an online briefing.

“Tomorrow and the next day several other medical centers will also join this new system of anti-coronavirus fight with their beds, also with resuscitation beds. The volume will increase in the Dilijan hospital where only one part is operating now. The Armenia medical center will join on June 24 with 50 beds and 8 resuscitation beds”, the minister said.

The Spitak medical center will also join the system. The Vedi medical center has already joined. The minister said this an unprecedented mobilization of healthcare resources, be it human, building, equipment or financial, aimed at treating all citizens who need that.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 20,588, out of which 9,131 have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 10,980. The death toll has reached 360.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan