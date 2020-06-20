USA provides Armenia 2.7 million USD for fight against COVID-19

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The USA continues its efforts for the global fight against the COVID-199. Armenia is among over hundred countries that has received assistance from the USA. ARMENPRESS reports ‘’The Voice of America’’ informs the USA provided Armenia with 2.7 million USD.

In the past 20 years the US assistance to Armenia is over 1 billion and 57 million USD,

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan