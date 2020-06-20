551 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia, 558 recover

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. A total of 19,708 coronavirus cases have been reported in Armenia by 11:00, June 20. 8854 have recovered, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 10,409 active cases. A total of 93,786 tests have been done.

551 new cases were confirmed on June 20, 558 patients recovered and 13 died.

Death rate is 332. Another 113 who were tested positive for coronavirus, died of other causes.

State of emergency has been prolonged until July 13 in Armenia.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan