We will continue reforms irrespective of resistance and obstacles – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. During the last two years Armenia implemented comprehensive reforms for establishing firm democratic institutions based on rule of law and accountability of the Government, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during a video conference of Eastern Partnership summit.

‘’Fight against corruption and reforms of the judicial system are included in our agenda. But our efforts confront the tough resistance of the previous oligarchic and corrupt circles. Those who are afraid of lose their illegally obtained property rely on media manipulations and spread false information aimed at sowing distrust towards the government and blur the efforts aimed at struggling against the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all those obstacles, we will confidently continue reforms for making democracy irreversible in Armenia’’, Pashinyan said.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan