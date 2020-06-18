Armenia committed to democracy-based partnership with EU – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the video conference of Eastern Partnership summit, which was also attended by European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, leaders of the Eastern Partnership participant countries Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Azerbaijan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, as well as other European leaders.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, PM Pashinyan said in his speech,

‘’ Distinguished Presidents,

Dear Colleagues,

I am glad to meet you during this video conference. I hope that next time, at the beginning of 2021, we will be able to personally meet at the summit of the Eastern Partnership.

During the last two years Armenia implemented comprehensive reforms for establishing firm democratic institutions based on rule of law and accountability of the Government. Fight against corruption and reforms of the judicial system are included in our agenda.

But our efforts confront the tough resistance of the previous oligarchic and corrupt circles. Those who are afraid of lose their illegally obtained property rely on media manipulations and spread false information aimed at sowing distrust towards the government and blur the efforts aimed at struggling against the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite all those obstacles, we will confidently continue reforms for making democracy irreversible in Armenia.

Dear partners,

In each stage of reforms we have felt the unconditional support of our European partners. The EU is Armenia’s main partner is the efforts to develop state structures. In this context, the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is of exceptional importance.

Armenia is committed to developing partnership with the EU based on shared democratic values and cultural similarities. The Eastern Partnership is the driving force of our cooperation. It’s a platform for dialogue and cooperation with the EU and regional countries.

Maintaining its integrity and continuity is of paramount importance. Any attempt to create internal divisions will distort the philosophy and influence of the Partnership.

Armenia welcomes the joint policy communiqué to be implemented after 2020. The five goals outlined in the document are in line with our priorities. We believe that the goals set for post-2020 should provide strong ability of resistance and tangible results. The best way to ensure visible results for Armenian citizens would be to start a long-awaited visa liberalization dialogue. The measures taken to combat coronavirus are another piece of evidence of solidarity and cooperation policy encouraged by the EU and the Eastern Partnership. Armenia highly appreciates the support of more than 92 million euros, which is aimed at meeting the immediate needs of the crisis and mitigating its negative impact.

Global challenges require joint action, not confrontation. Any attempt to escalate tensions in the region in the wake of the pandemic is highly reckless and should be condemned by the international community. In this context, the EU's consistently balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in line with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' approaches, is a very important factor for maintaining peace and stability in our region.

Thank you for attention’’.

During the video-conference PM Pashinyan responded to the groundless and fact-distorting announcements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev. Particularly, Pashinyan focused on the racist policy led by the Azerbaijani authorities up till now, bringing the example of glorification of Ramil Safarov who axed to death the Armenian officer Gurgen Margaryan while sleeping in Hungary. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the people of Nagorno Karabakh is determined in its decision to shape its own future and is ready to protect its security by adequately responding to any hostility.

PM Pashinyan ones again called on the Azerbaijani president to demonstrate constructive approach and finally publicly agree with his formula, which is the following – any solution to Artsakh issue has to be acceptable for the people of Artsakh, for the people of Armenia and for the people of Azerbaijan.



