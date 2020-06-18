Armenian PM tours streets of Yerevan, distributes face masks to citizens

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is touring the streets of Yerevan and thanks to the citizens for wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The PM is also distributing face masks to the citizens for free.

In their turn the citizens thank the PM for the actions taken to combat COVID-19.

During the tour the PM visited the Armenian state institute of physical culture to see how the anti-coronavirus rules are maintained in the educational facility.

665 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,698, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

746 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 7,560.

7 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 309.

The number of active cases stands at 10,728.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has increased by 2. The total number of these cases has reached 101.

So far, 89,992 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan