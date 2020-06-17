Pashinyan calls on Aliyev to demonstrate constructive approach and agree with his formula

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to agree with his formula according to which the solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict must be acceptable for the peoples of Artsakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“My call to the Azerbaijani leader remains the same – to eventually demonstrate a constructive approach and publicly agree with the formula I have proposed that the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be acceptable for the peoples of Artsakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the PM said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of the ruling My Step faction MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan.

Commenting on Azerbaijan’s militaristic rhetoric, the Armenian PM said the Armenian people do not have a habit of perceiving the NK conflict through the prism of fears.

“The content that our government has put on the basis of the regional policy is based on the peace content, but Azerbaijan’s policy for a long time is based on the logic of militaristic statements. The main goal of these statements is for the peoples of Armenia and Artsakh, for Artsakh and Armenia to perceive the whole process of the NK conflict settlement through the prism of fears. Only in this case the policy that is based on these militaristic statements can be conditionally effective, but the Armenian people do not have a habit of perceiving especially the NK issue through the prism of fears”, Pashinyan said.

He added that imposing a negotiation content to Armenia under any threat is ruled out.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyna; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan