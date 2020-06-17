Former MP Abraham Manukyan arrested

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Former Member of Parliament of Armenia Abraham Manukyan has been arrested, the National Security Service told Armenpress, without clarifying under which criminal case he has been arrested.

According to the media reports, Manukyan’s arrest is connected with the criminal case launched against Multi Group Concern LLC general director Sedrak Arustamyan.

Abraham Manukyan has served as MP of the Republican Party of Armenia faction in 2003-2007, and later in 2021-2018 he has served as a lawmaker of the Prosperous Armenia party.