Yerevan Opera Theater to hold online concert dedicated to all medical workers

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan’s Opera Theater will hold an online concert dedicated to all medical workers on June 18.

Ahead of the Medical Worker Day, scheduled on June 21, the Theater will present an online concert on its Facebook page to thank all health workers for their unconditional dedication to the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The online concert will start at 20:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





