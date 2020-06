YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off today.

The lawmakers will debate a number of bills at first and second hearings.

The election of member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission is also on the agenda.

Q&A session is also expected with the Cabinet members.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan