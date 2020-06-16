Armenian parliament approves motion on depriving Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia approved the motion filed by the Prosecutor General to deprive head of ''Prosperous Armenia' Party, MP Gagik Tsarukyan of liberty. ARMENPRESS reports 87 MPs votes in favor of the motion in a secret ballot.

87 MPs participated in the ballot.

Earlier today Tsarukyan was stripped of parliamentary immunity. Again 87 MPs voted in favor. ''Prosperous Armenia'' and ''Bright Armenia'' Parties did not participate in the voting.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

On June 16 he National Security Service of Armenia issued another statement announcing about new discoveries about the activity of the Prosperous Armenia party.

According to the information collected by the NSS, during the May 14, 2017 Yerevan City Council elections, state officials persuaded illegally nearly 100-120 thousand eligible voters in Armenia to formally move from their actual places of registration and register temporarily in different addresses of Yerevan’ administrative districts in order to include these persons to the voters lists of local self-government bodies, thus providing the necessary number of “in favor” votes during the elections.

In addition, it was also revealed that the members of the Prosperous Armenia political party, founded in 2004, distributed bribes during various elections for voting in favor of their party, candidate in order to receive their desired result.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan