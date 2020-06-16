COVID-19 latest updates: Global recoveries are over 4 million 253 thousand

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 8 million 142 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 439,000.

More than 4 million 253 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (2 million 183 thousand 126 confirmed cases). 118,321 deaths were reported.

Brazil has reported a total of 891,556 confirmed cases and 44,118 deaths. Brazil now is the 2nd both with the death toll and the confirmed cases.

The next is Russia. The total number of cases in Russia has reached 545,458. 7,284 patients have died so far.

India is now the 4th with 344,527 cases. Death rate is 9,924.

UK has confirmed 296,857 cases. The death toll has reached 41,736.

Spain has 291,189 confirmed cases. Death toll is 27,136.

Italy reported 237,290 cases and 34,371 deaths so far.

The next is Peru with 232,992 confirmed cases and 6,860 deaths.

Then comes Iran – 192,439 confirmed cases and 9,065 deaths.

Germany has confirmed nearly 188,044 cases and 8,885 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 179,831 cases. The deaths comprise 4,825.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 19th with a total of 83,221 cases (40 new cases in one day), out of which 78,377 have already recovered. The death toll here is 4,634.

Georgia confirmed 879 cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

Among the Arab states Saudi Arabia is leading with the most confirmed cases – 132,048.

Qatar has confirmed 80,876 cases. The death toll has reached 76 in Qatar.

Egypt surpassed the UAE, confirming a total of 46,289 confirmed cases and 1,672 deaths.

The number of infected people in the UAE is 42,636. 291 death cases have been registered here.

In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 36,958, that of the deaths is 303.

Iraq confirmed 21,315 cases and 652 deaths.

1,464 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 32.

Syria’s confirmed cases reached 177. 6 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 212 countries and territories.

