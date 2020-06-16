UN publishes Armenia’s 2020 SDGs Voluntary National Review Report

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. At the coordination of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and the participation of all concerned sides, Armenia’s Sustainable Development Goals Voluntary National Review Report has been developed and submitted to the United Nations, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

State bodies, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, different UN structures and civil society representatives have been engaged in the drafting of the document.

The report has been published in the UN website. It represents Armenia’s steps taken for the implementation of SDGs during 2018-2020.

The report consists of five chapters:

Development of Human Capital (People)

Accessibility of infrastructures and provision of economic growth (Prosperity)

Fight against corruption, human rights protection and justice (Peace)

Protection of environment and tackling climate change (Planet)

Cooperation for implementation of the sustainable development goals (Partnership)

The report will also be presented during the High-Level Political Forum within the UN this year in July.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan