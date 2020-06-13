Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

PM chairs consultation discussing government’s anti-crisis measures

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation discussing issues relating to the government’s anti-crisis measures and programs, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Particularly, in the context of ensuring food safety, the draft economic measure aimed at increasing wheat sowing and productivity was presented.

Based on the discussion results the PM tasked to present a respective draft decision of the government.

The consultation also touched upon issues relating to the implementation of the anti-crisis economic and social measures. The tools and opportunities of providing assistance to the representatives of fields affected by crisis were presented. The responsible persons will continue the discussions in this direction in the future and will present concrete proposals for the implementation of the measures.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





