Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 June

Fire in territory of Armenian church in Iran extinguished, no casualties reported

Fire in territory of Armenian church in Iran extinguished, no casualties reported

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The fire that broke out in the territory near the St. Mary Armenian Church in the Iranian city of Hamedan has not damaged the church’s historical building, Alikonline.ir citing ISNA news agency.

The firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after respective operations which lasted an hour.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the incident was the fire that broke out in nearby grassy areas which spread up to the church building as a result of which the church’s facade was partially burned, but the historical building was not damaged.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed 12:32, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2802 times
New highway linking Artsakh to Armenia to be constructed

Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education 16:13, 06.06.2020
Viewed 2205 times
Colorado House passes bill on Armenian Genocide education

Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus 13:57, 06.08.2020
Viewed 1900 times
Armenian PM, family recover from coronavirus

''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting 16:49, 06.06.2020
Viewed 1709 times
''My Step'' parliamentary faction holds meeting

COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia 13:37, 06.09.2020
Viewed 1674 times
COVID-19: Georgian-Armenians donate 27 ventilators to Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration