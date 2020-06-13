Armenian defense minister visits south-eastern military units

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan visited on June 12 the military units located in the south-eastern direction of the border to follow the organization process of the service, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister also visited the military units where construction works are underway aimed at improving the service conditions of soldiers.

At the end of the visit Minister Tonoyan held a consultation with the commanding staff and gave respective instructions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan